SANDWICH, England — The question didn’t have to cause any damage. Bryson, why don’t you shout fore? DeChambeau could have swatted it away quite easily. I try to, but sometimes, in the heat of the moment, I forget. It’s definitely something I need to work on. That would’ve been the end of it. Instead, when asked on Tuesday in his pre-tournament press conference at the 149th Open Championship, he opted to play defense.