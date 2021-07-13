Cancel
Indy Dog Whisperer: Why your dog barks so much, how to get them to stop

By Tierra Carpenter
WISH-TV
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are many things that can cause your dog to bark, and Nathan Lowe, the Indy Dog Whisperer, joined us today to share what they are and how you can get them to stop!. – “Machine Gun” bark (to ward off) – Paced bark (to alert the pack) – Yipping...

You Should Never Let Your Pets Eat Hot Dogs. Here's Why

With summer heating up, opportunities abound for lots of outdoor grilling. And while there are many cookout items that may be appetizing to both people and dogs alike, what's a tasty meal for humans is not always safe for animals to eat. In fact, one of the most common cookout favorites is also one of the worst offenders when it comes to your pet's health — hot dogs. According to Lifehacker, most hot dogs are loaded with salt and fat, neither of which is good for your dog's digestive system.
Your Dog Hates This- And I Have Been Guilty of Doing It- Are You?

If you have a pet, you probably love them like they are part of the family. And when that's the case, we all will, from time to time, treat them like a person. Dressing them up in costumes at Halloween, put sweaters on them in the winter, and doing some other things that you probably didn't even realize were things that dogs really don't like.
Can you give your dogs ice cubes? Vets address popular myth

Can you give dogs ice cubes during a heatwave? With temperatures continuing to soar around the UK, vets have addressed the viral social media posts claiming it can be dangerous for pups. According to Dave Leicester, head of telehealth at Vets Now, ice cubes can be used to help dogs...
How to Train Your Dog to Come When Called: Step-by-Step Recall

It’s a common sight: a dog owner asking their dog to “come” again and again while their dog runs off sniffing the grass. Sound familiar? When you ask your dog to come, you’re expecting them to stop whatever they are doing and immediately return to you. That’s a big ask! But a reliable recall is more than convenient, it’s potentially lifesaving. In case of an emergency, you need to know your dog will come to you no matter what. Read on to learn how to train a reliable recall.
Doddle built-in dog leash stays on your pet and allows you to save them in an emergency

Make walking your pet easier when you have the Doddle built-in dog leash. This pet accessory stays on your dog at all times to act as both a collar and a leash. Its short, retractable design allows you to quickly save your dog in an emergency because you can grab the leash; this would ordinarily take much longer if you had a traditional dog leash. Moreover, it allows you to conveniently switch between walking your dog on and off a leash. So you can let your furry friend walk freely in a park and swiftly use the leash to cross the road—all without having to separately lug a leash around and then pause to attach it to their collar. Finally, this accessory is compatible with dogs up to 40 kg, offers a 65-cm length, is washable, and attaches to a harness or collar.
Judging How You Treat Your Dog Unisex Tee

Lovingly made to order. Please allow up to 3 weeks for delivery. Are you always on the lookout to make sure people are treating their dogs right? Yep, us too! This shirt is the perfect message to let others know you are keeping an eye on how they are treating their furry friends. But, remember – silence is not good when you see something, so be sure to say something if you see a dog being mistreated!
What About The Dog? Getting Your Team Back To The Office Is Getting Complicated

Over the last two weeks, Atomic Object Co-CEOs Michael Marsiglia and Shawn Crowley have logged nearly twenty hours on a listening tour. During these sessions, they meet in small groups with every employee at the custom software consultancy about the future of flexible work at their three offices in Ann Arbor, Grand Rapids, and Chicago. One surprising theme has come up across many listening tour sessions: dogs.

