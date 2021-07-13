Watch: 2021 Emmy Award nominations announced

If you find yourself in a heated chat about the most controversial series finales to ever grace a television, more often than not, the finale of Dexter will appear in the conversation. As it turns out, the discourse surrounding the contentious finale was directly responsible for inspiring a revival years after the fact. During a virtual appearance during a Dexter: New Blood Comic-Con at Home appearance on Sunday, Dexter star Michael C. Hall admitted the response to the finale eventually drove he and the show's creators back to try righting the ship.