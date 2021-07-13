Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Here are the 2021 Primetime Emmy nominees. Did your favorite make the cut?

By Associated Press
Wbaltv.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the article"The Crown" tied with "The Mandalorian" for the most Emmy nominations Tuesday with 24 apiece, but the Marvel universe also got bragging rights with runner-up "WandaVision." The nominations reinforced the rapid rise of streaming, with the top-nominated scripted shows on services that largely emerged in the past two years. In the top three categories — drama, comedy and limited series — only the NBC show "This Is Us" and ABC's "black-ish" snagged nominations.

www.wbaltv.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daveed Diggs
Person
Phillipa Soo
Person
Aidy Bryant
Person
Kaley Cuoco
Person
Trevor Noah
Person
Yvonne Strahovski
Person
Rupaul
Person
Stephen Colbert
Person
Mj Rodriguez
Person
Cynthia Erivo
Person
Aunjanue Ellis
Person
Kenan Thompson
Person
Jurnee Smollett
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc#Abc#Americans#British#Marvel#Sci Fi#Cbs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
WandaVision
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Netflix
Related
TV & Videosaudacy.com

2021 Emmy nominations: See the full list of nominees

Listen to your favorite music now on Audacy. For the television and movie business, the pandemic changed everything rapidly. Ron Cephas Jones from “This Is Us” and Jasmine Cephas Jones from “Blindspotting,” who are father and daughter in real life, unveiled the nominations. Fans were able to watch the announcement...
TV & VideosUS News and World Report

Partial List of Emmy Nominees in Top Categories

Partial list of nominees for the annual prime-time Emmy Awards, announced Tuesday by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences. For the complete list, visit Emmys.com:. Comedy Series: “black-ish”; “Cobra Kai”; “Emily in Paris”; “The Flight Attendant”; “Hacks”; “The Kominsky Method”; “PEN15”; “Ted Lasso.”. Actor, Comedy Series: Anthony Anderson, “black-ish”;...
Businessabc.com

The Walt Disney Company Gets 166 2021 Primetime Emmy Award Nominations

The Walt Disney Company proudly announces an impressive 166 nominations for the 73rd Primetime Emmy® Awards. While the Television Academy announced the attributed total number as 146, the Company additionally recognizes all the programming produced for third party platforms and by all its production and studio entities. For the second year in a row, Disney+ leads the way with Lucasfilm Ltd's "The Mandalorian" garnering 24 nominations including Outstanding Dramas Series. Additionally, Disney+'s limited Marvel Studios' series "WandaVision" received 23 honors including a nomination for Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series, and nominations for Outstanding Lead Actress (Elizabeth Olsen) and Outstanding Lead Actor (Paul Bettany) in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie. Similarly, Disney+'s "Hamilton" became a fan-favorite this year with 12 total nominations including two nods for Outstanding Lead Actor—Lin-Manuel Miranda and Leslie Odom Jr.—as well as a nomination for Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded); and Marvel Studios/Disney+'s "The Falcon and The Winter Soldier" scored five including Don Cheadle's nod for Outstanding Guest Actor In A Drama Series.
New York City, NYNew York Post

Emmy nominations 2021: Complete list of nominees announced

Industry halts and pandemic production pauses won’t stop “television’s biggest night.”. The 2021 Emmy Award nominees were announced Tuesday via the Television Academy’s YouTube livestream. History-making Emmy-winning father-daughter duo Ron Cephas Jones (“This Is Us”) and Jasmine Cephas Jones (“#FreeRayshawn”) hosted the nomination reveal live from NYC. “It has been...
TV & Videossandiegouniontribune.com

Here’s the list of 2021 Emmy nominees: Live updates

The 73rd Emmy Award nominations follows a year of staying indoors, where TV was a lifeline to the outside world — or a necessary distraction from it — for many. More television means more people seeing titles to vie for awards, which means, as entertainment columnist Glenn Whipp writes, “Expect this year’s Emmys ‘snubs’ lists to be filled with your favorite shows and actors, even though it’s impossible to ‘snub’ something when the ability to reward remains so limited.”
TV & VideosPosted by
Vogue Magazine

2021 Emmy Awards: See All the Nominees Here

Television’s biggest night is here again—or it will be on September 19, when the Emmy Awards air on CBS and Paramount+—and in advance of that blessed event, the Emmy nominations were announced today at 11:30 a.m. EST. There were plenty of surprises in the mix, plus some historical moments, such as Pose actress Mj Rodriguez’s nomination for lead actress in a drama series (making her the first trans woman to be recognized in a lead acting category). See the full list of nominations below.
TV SeriesTell-Tale TV

‘Lovecraft Country,’ ‘Pose’ Lead 73rd Primetime Emmy Nominations

Last calls are the theme of this year’s Emmy nominations, as canceled shows lead the way. HBO’s Lovecraft Country, which the network recently announced wouldn’t return for Season 2, received 18 nominations including, drama series, Jurnee Smollett for lead actress, Jonathan Majors for lead actor, Aunjanue Ellis for supporting actress, Michael K. Williams for supporting actor, and Courtney B. Vance for guest actor.
EntertainmentWrcbtv.com

Primetime Emmys Fast Facts

Here's a look at the Primetime Emmy Awards, which recognize television programs and performers. September 19, 2021 - The 73rd annual Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony is scheduled to take place with Cedric the Entertainer as host. September 20, 2020 - The 72nd annual Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony takes place with...
Theater & DanceTell-Tale TV

Cedric the Entertainer to Host 73rd Primetime Emmys

CBS is going with one of its funniest stars to host the 73rd Primetime Emmy® Awards. The Neighborhood’s Cedric the Entertainer is set to emcee TV’s biggest award show. “Since I was a little boy huddled up next to my grandmother, television has always been my reliable friend, so it is an enormous honor for me to host this year’s Emmy Awards,” Cedric the Entertainer said in a statement.
CelebritiesPosted by
TheStreet

ViacomCBS Celebrates 66 Primetime Emmy Award Nominations

ViacomCBS earned 66 Academy of Television Arts & Sciences 73rd Primetime Emmy Award nominations across its combined portfolio. CBS Television Network, CBS Studios and Paramount+ together received a total of 35 Primetime Emmy nominations. CBS' "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" - the #1 late night talk show on television...
TV & VideosArkansas Online

Emmy nominees reflect year of streaming

LOS ANGELES -- "The Crown" tied with "The Mandalorian" for the most Emmy nominations Tuesday with 24 apiece, but the Marvel universe also got bragging rights with runner-up "WandaVision." The bounty reinforced the rapid rise of streaming, with most of the top-nominated scripted shows on services that emerged in the...
TV & VideosCollider

2021 Emmy Nominations: Here's Who Made the Cut

The 2021 Emmy nominations have arrived! While 2020 was an odd year in many ways, Watchmen was the talk of the town when last year's Emmy nominations rolled around, and it reigned supreme during the virtual telecast alongside Succession and Schitt's Creek. For 2021, the Emmys have already commited to a live ceremony, which means the contenders from this robust list of nominees will be live and in person to accept their trophies for the best of television from the past calendar year.
TV & VideosPosted by
Deadline

How To Watch The 2021 Primetime Emmy Nominations Livestream

The 73st annual Primetime Emmy Awards nominations are being revealed Tuesday morning in a live virtual event beginning at 11:30 a.m. ET/8:30 a.m. PT. The father-daughter duo of Ron Cephas Jones and Jasmine Cephas Jones — who both won Emmys in 2020 in a first — will unveil the nominees in the marquee primetime categories recognizing the strange year’s best in small-screen achievement. They will be joined by Academy chairman and CEO Frank Scherma and president and COO Maury McIntyre.
Entertainmentlasentinel.net

EMMY NOMINATIONS – FULL OF AFRICAN-AMERICAN NOMINEES!

There is no denying that during the worldwide lockdown due to COVID-19, there was a renewed appreciation for the creative people behind today’s television shows. The Academy of Television Arts & Sciences will be rewarding some of these shows, as well as their stars, and creators that kept the masses sane. Last week the father-daughter duo Ron Cephas Jones (“This is Us”) and Jasmine Cephas Jones (“Blindspotting”) unveiled the nominees for the 73rd Emmy Awards.
EntertainmentPosted by
Primetimer

73rd Primetime Emmys are set to make diversity history

Only two people of color have ever won the Emmy in the same category in back to back years: Bill Cosby and Charles S. Dutton. Maya Rudolph has a chance to join that list. Pose's Mj Rodriguez has already made headlines for becoming the first transgender performer to be nominated in a major acting category. And Hacks' Carl Clemons-Hopkins could become the first openly non-binary actor to pick up an acting award.

Comments / 0

Community Policy