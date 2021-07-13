Here are the 2021 Primetime Emmy nominees. Did your favorite make the cut?

The Walt Disney Company proudly announces an impressive 166 nominations for the 73rd Primetime Emmy® Awards. While the Television Academy announced the attributed total number as 146, the Company additionally recognizes all the programming produced for third party platforms and by all its production and studio entities. For the second year in a row, Disney+ leads the way with Lucasfilm Ltd's "The Mandalorian" garnering 24 nominations including Outstanding Dramas Series. Additionally, Disney+'s limited Marvel Studios' series "WandaVision" received 23 honors including a nomination for Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series, and nominations for Outstanding Lead Actress (Elizabeth Olsen) and Outstanding Lead Actor (Paul Bettany) in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie. Similarly, Disney+'s "Hamilton" became a fan-favorite this year with 12 total nominations including two nods for Outstanding Lead Actor—Lin-Manuel Miranda and Leslie Odom Jr.—as well as a nomination for Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded); and Marvel Studios/Disney+'s "The Falcon and The Winter Soldier" scored five including Don Cheadle's nod for Outstanding Guest Actor In A Drama Series.