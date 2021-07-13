Cancel
Charlie Robinson, known for role in 'Night Court,' dies at 75

By Jocelyn Brumbaugh
KHBS
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleActor Charlie Robinson, known for his role as Mac on "Night Court," has died, according to numerous reports. He was 75. Robinson died in Los Angeles of cardiac arrest and cancer, Variety reports. Actor Wendell Pierce was among those who reacted to Robinson's death on social media Tuesday, recalling the...

www.4029tv.com

