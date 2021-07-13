Cancel
Chicago, IL

'The COVID-19 pandemic is not over': 2 states go back on Chicago’s travel advisory

By Bernie Tafoya
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 12 days ago

After several weeks with no states on its COVID-19 travel advisory, the Chicago Department of Public Health has added two states back on the list amid an increase in COVID-19 cases in some regions of the country.

Chicago, IL
All the latest local news from Chicago.

