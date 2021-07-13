Cancel
8-foot sinkhole opens up on man's driveway: 'Part of the car could've fallen into this'

By Sophia Hall
 12 days ago
A Long Island homeowner made a shocking discovery over the weekend when he returned home to find a large sinkhole had formed in his driveway.

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

8-foot sinkhole opens up outside of Long Island home

ELMONT, N.Y. (WCBS 880) — A Long Island homeowner made a shocking discovery over the weekend when he returned home to find a large sinkhole had formed in his driveway. David Moultrie says he is counting his blessings and notes that the section of the driveway that collapsed over the weekend is where his daughter typically parks her car.
IBTimes

Daily Mail

Outsider.com

Chattanooga Daily News

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

Fox News

Long Island Woman Found Dead After Being Stabbed By Unknown Person

MotorBiscuit

