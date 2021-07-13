Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Antonio, TX

Exclusive: Mexican bakery chain to open first U.S. location in SA

By Mitchell Parton
Posted by 
San Antonio Business Journal
San Antonio Business Journal
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A chain of bakeries with more than 100 locations across Mexico will begin its first stateside expansion in San Antonio.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

San Antonio Business Journal

San Antonio Business Journal

San Antonio, TX
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
150K+
Views
ABOUT

The San Antonio Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/sanantonio
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Lifestyle
San Antonio, TX
Food & Drinks
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
San Antonio, TX
Lifestyle
San Antonio, TX
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bakeries#Bakery#U S#Mexico#Food Drink#Mexican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Economy
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Tucson, AZPosted by
Greyson F

Mexican Restaurant Opening in Oro Valley

Seis Kitchen opening in Oro ValleRoberto Carlos Roman/Unsplash. Seis Kitchen is one of those local success stories most enjoy hearing about. It started as a food truck almost a decade ago, as Jake and Erika Muñoz started selling food anywhere they could in Tucson. Then, eventually, with the success of their food truck, they turned their attention to a brick-and-mortar location on the west side of the city. They eventually went to open a second Seis Kitchen, and now, for anyone living in the Northwest side of metro Tucson, a brand new Seis Kitchen will be opening up in Oro Valley.
RestaurantsNJBIZ

NJ burrito chain named 6th fastest growing in America

Bubbakoo’s Burritos is the sixth fastest-growing restaurant chain in America, according to Nation’s Restaurant News’ list released July 21. The burrito chain’s 2020 store count was 44 with a 41.9% year-over-year change. While 2020 was a year of unimaginable difficulties for restaurants and other industries alike, 198 of NRN’s Top...
Fort Worth, TXfortworthbusiness.com

Dutch Bros Coffee opening first greater Fort Worth location on Friday

Dutch Bros Coffee is opening its first greater Fort Worth area location in Pantego on Friday, July 23, at 2309 W Park Row Dr. It opens at 5 a.m., so get there early. “We’re so excited to be part of the Pantego community,” said Carlee Cain, local operator of Dutch Bros Pantego. “We can’t wait to serve everyone Friday!”
El Paso, TXPosted by
93.1 KISS FM

ABQ Restaurant Chain Weck’s El Paso Location Opening Soon

The Albuquerque-based restaurant chain Weck’s will be opening its first location in El Paso on the west side, and fellow El Pasoans who love a good food coma are jacked. The popular stop for many a New Mexican prides itself on its “full-belly tradition” and serving “lots of food” and I love me a bellyful, so I’ve been keeping an eye on its progress. Here's what I know about it and my waistline’s imminent expansion.
Pantego, TXNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Dutch Bros Coffee to Open First Tarrant County Location in Pantego

Dutch Bros Coffee is opening its first location in the greater Fort Worth area on Friday. The new location opens in Pantego on Friday at 2309 West Park Row Drive at 5 a.m. Dutch Bros serves specialty coffee, smoothies, freezes, teas, a private-label Dutch Bros Blue Rebel energy drink, and nitrogen-infused cold brew coffee.
RestaurantsPosted by
EatThis

This Struggling Mexican Chain Is Making Major Changes

When it comes to fast-casual Mexican chains, America has several widely spread options. Moe's Southwest Grill, while not the biggest, is certainly up there with its more than 700 locations in dozens of states. However, the family-friendly brand has been struggling during the pandemic and even lagging behind competitors who also serve a Mexican-inspired menu.
Michigan StatePosted by
97.9 WGRD

Popular Convenience Store Opening First MI Locations in Grand Rapids

If you've traveled outside of Michigan, chances are you've seen or stopped at Kum & Go. It's a popular convenience store with locations across the Midwest and West Coast. Kum & Go will be adding several stores in the Grand Rapids area in 2022, marking its first locations in Michigan, and the 13th state for it. The company's CEO said he's very excited about this addition.
WorldTravelPulse

Mexican President Confirms Tulum International Airport Location

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador confirmed the upcoming Tulum International Airport project would be located in the municipality of Tulum and not in Felipe Carrillo Puerto. According to the Riviera Maya News, President Lopez Obrador clarified the location of the new airport after confusion stemming from comments he made...
RestaurantsEater

Japan’s Menya Jiro Ramen Chain Opens First Boston-Area Location

Japan-based ramen chain Menya Jiro, which also has a location in Brooklyn, has opened the first of three planned Boston-area locations: The restaurant debuted on July 14 in Cambridge’s Harvard Square (57 JFK St., within the Crimson Galeria). The location was first announced in late 2019. Menya Jiro features ramen...
Texas Statebizjournals

Restaurant Roundup: Joey sets opening date for first Texas location; New CityCentre eatery debuts

A Canadian restaurant chain has set the opening date for its first Texas location, which will fill the "jewel box" space outside of The Galleria. A Japanese tasting-menu concept born out of the pandemic, a barbecue joint's new location, an ice cream shop's first official store and an out-of-state coffee chain's third Houston-area spot are also opening. Meanwhile, a Vietnamese cafe closed its doors.
RestaurantsPosted by
TheStreet

The Habit Burger Grill Introduces First Location In Benton County - Set To Open July 21st

IRVINE, Calif., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Over 50 years ago, America's best tasting burger was born in Santa Barbara, California, and now the award-winning taste of The Habit Burger Grill is coming to Richland! The California-based restaurant company renowned for its award-winning Charburgers grilled over an open flame, signature sandwiches, fresh-cut salads and more announces the highly anticipated opening on July 21st. Located at 2831 Duportail St., the fast-casual restaurant will serve up its 'Habit Hospitality' to the local community.
San Antonio, TXSan Antonio Current

Mediterranean restaurant chain Cava will open four San Antonio locations

Folks who crave the fresh flavors of the Mediterranean will have another dining option when fast-casual chain Cava expands into San Antonio this fall. The Washington, D.C.-based brand known for customizable Mediterranean bowls filed with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation to transform four existing Zoe's Kitchen spots into Cava locations, MySA reports.
Manhattan, NYPosted by
Queens Post

Taiwanese Pop-Up Bakery Opens on Center Boulevard in LIC

A Taiwanese pop-up bakery has opened on Center Boulevard. Bake Culture, which also has locations in China and Brunei, opened earlier this month on the ground floor of 47-05 Center Blvd., a 30-story residential tower. The company currently has three permanent locations in the U.S., one in Flushing and another in Manhattan — as well as one in Connecticut.

Comments / 0

Community Policy