Exclusive: Mexican bakery chain to open first U.S. location in SA

Seis Kitchen opening in Oro ValleRoberto Carlos Roman/Unsplash. Seis Kitchen is one of those local success stories most enjoy hearing about. It started as a food truck almost a decade ago, as Jake and Erika Muñoz started selling food anywhere they could in Tucson. Then, eventually, with the success of their food truck, they turned their attention to a brick-and-mortar location on the west side of the city. They eventually went to open a second Seis Kitchen, and now, for anyone living in the Northwest side of metro Tucson, a brand new Seis Kitchen will be opening up in Oro Valley.