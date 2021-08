TOKYO (AP) — Loa Dika Toua of Papua New Guinea was the first athlete to compete when women’s weightlifting made its debut at the 2000 Sydney Games. She was again first in Tokyo for her fifth Olympics. That set a record for a woman in her sport. Toua competed Saturday after only five hours of sleep after carrying her country’s flag at Friday's opening ceremony. She marked her first successful lift in the snatch by forming a heart with her hands. Toua celebrated her clean and jerk lift with a shriek and a double fist pump.