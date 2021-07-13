Cancel
Personal Finance

Stimulus payments going to the wrong bank account

By Pete Knutson
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
 12 days ago
Those stimulus payments made to millions of Americans proved a financial lifeline to many folks during the pandemic.

But some of those deposits were sent to the wrong accounts, untouchable by those who were supposed to get the cash.

It happened to Helen, a senior citizen who doesn't want us to use her last name for privacy reasons.

Helen tells us she suffered a brain injury, and hasn't been able to handle her own finances.

So Helen was assigned a payee to handle her money.

But when her payee recently passed away, one of Helen's stimulus payments was caught in limbo, in that former payee's account.

When a couple of her Social Security checks were deposited into the deceased payee's account, the Social Security Administration was able to take that money back and put it into Helen's new payee's account.

She wasn't that fortunate though when the IRS sent a $600 stimulus payment to that old account.

After contacting the IRS and bank several times, Helen says she and her new payee ran into a brick wall.

Ironically, she was able to get the other $1400 stimulus payment transferred to the new, correct account.

"So I just need somebody that will be able to help me get the other $600 stuck in the account," Helen told the 2News Problem Solvers.

After Helen called the 2News Problem Solvers, we touched base with the IRS and the bank.

After providing some documentation, we're told the bank was able to transfer that $600 to the new account.

Just in time, Helen says, to pay some bills that were past due.

Contact the Problem Solvers:

  • 918-748-1502
  • problemsolvers@kjrh.com

