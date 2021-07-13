Cancel
Colleges

Cornel West Has Announced He's Leaving Harvard And Says The School Has Lost Its Way

By Deepa Shivaram
NPR
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCornel West, one of the nation's foremost Black scholars and an outspoken progressive activist, has announced his resignation from Harvard University, accusing the school of "intellectual and spiritual bankruptcy of deep depths." West, who earlier this year said that he was giving up his drive for tenure at Harvard's Divinity...

Related
CollegesSun-Journal

Cornel West resigns from Harvard over tenure dispute

Cornel West, considered one of the most prominent Black philosophers and progressive activists in the country, announced Monday that he has resigned from his position at Harvard University’s Divinity School, saying the institution was in a state of “decline and decay” and “spiritual rot.”. In a resignation letter dated June...
CollegesPosted by
@LockerRoom

Tenure Troubles Extend to Harvard, Cornel West

Battles over tenure are not unique to UNC-Chapel Hill and controversial journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones. Aron Ravin writes at National Review Online about another case of a high-profile African-American lodging a complaint against a prestigious school. Cornel West is an esteemed leftist academic who has taught at Harvard, Princeton, and Yale....
CollegesThe Chronicle of Higher Education

Weekly Briefing: 'Decline and Decay' at Harvard, Says Cornel West

Cornel West leaves Harvard. This week the philosopher and activist Cornel West resigned from Harvard University’s Divinity School, ending a long and public fight with the university over his tenure bid. In his resignation letter, West described the discrimination he’d faced at Harvard, calling it, “the shadow of Jim Crow.”...
Pittsburgh, PAsteelersnow.com

Mike Tomlin Salutes Dr. Cornel West Following Harvard Resignation

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin tweeted out a salute to Dr. Cornel West following his resignation from Harvard University. “Salute to Dr. Cornel West…that’s the tweet,” Tomlin said Tuesday. West, a prominent Black scholar and activist, announced his resignation from his teaching responsibilities at Harvard in March after claiming...
Harvard, MABoston Globe

Cornel West releases ‘candid’ resignation letter to Harvard dean

Cornel West, the public intellectual and activist who announced in March that he was resigning his teaching position at Harvard following what he said was the denial of his request to be considered for tenure, on Monday night released the letter he sent to his dean in June that made the move official.
CollegesPosted by
Daily Mail

Star Harvard professor Cornel West dramatically resigns after tenure dispute and accuses the university of 'spiritual rot' and 'superficial diversity'

The famous public intellectual Cornel West has dramatically quit his job at Harvard University following a tenure dispute, accusing the esteemed school of 'spiritual rot' and 'superficial diversity.'. In a resignation letter he shared publicly on Monday night, 68-year-old West slammed Harvard's administration and revealed a litany of personal and...
Moviesthefocus.news

Did you know Cornel West was in the Matrix movies? Ex-Harvard prof's cameo explored

Philosopher, activist and public intellectual Cornel West last night tweeted out the “candid” letter, addressed to his Harvard Dean, that confirmed his resignation. But, lest those following his tenure fracas are unaware of Cornel West’s relationship to The Matrix, directed by the Wachowskis, here are the details on his involvement – plus, what are his net worth and salary?
Collegesnbc24.com

Hillsdale College's 1776 curriculum focuses on 'evidence,' says assistant provost

WASHINGTON (SBG) - Hillsdale College in Michigan has launched a new free curriculum described as a “corrective agent against identity politics and critical race theory.”. “We live at a time right now where the very foundation of our nation is being questioned. We're having a national debate right now about whether the American founding is something that we should be ashamed of or something that we should be proud of,” said assistant provost Dr. Kathleen O’Toole to The National Desk’s Jan Jeffcoat. “We think that that's an important question for students and teachers to be able to take up responsibly in classrooms.”
Politicsshorefire.com

Has the New York Times Lost Its Way? Virtual Debate and Live Roundtable from Intelligence Squared U.S. July 29

Yascha Mount (Atlantic) and Batya Ungar-Sargon (Newsweek) say yes. Virginia Heffernan (LA Times) and Frank Sesno (fmr. CNN) say no. The New York Times has never been without its critics. Lately, however, the criticism has been coming faster, from both outside and inside the Times newsroom. A recurring complaint is that the paper has sacrificed balance to pursue goals aligned with social justice and play to its generally liberal subscriber base. "Objectivity" as a value is out at the paper of record, the criticism goes, and the Times has changed for the worse. Not so, say its defenders. Yes, the Times has evolved, but in ways that make its journalism more responsive to these tumultuous times, when truth in public life is under assault. By casting a critical lens on the historically disenfranchised, the Times is catching up on stories it should have started telling a long time ago. This, say the paper's supporters, is progress. In light of this divide over one of America's most fundamental and historic sources of news and information, on July 29, nonpartisan debate series Intelligence Squared U.S. debuts a new debate on the motion "The New York Times Has Lost Its Way."

Comments / 6

