New York City, NY

Cuomo announces $200 million in food assistance for July

wnypapers.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMaximum food benefits continue for all SNAP recipients throughout New York. √ Emergency allotment has brought more than $2.5 billion in food assistance. Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday announced all New Yorkers enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will receive the maximum allowable level of food benefits for July. The agency is also working with the federal government to ensure this aid, which has brought in more than $2.5 billion in food assistance to New Yorkers since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic last year, will continue beyond July.

