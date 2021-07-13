Governor, UVM, CCV announce Upskill Vermont Scholarship Program

Program to enroll Vermonters in free courses to enhance skills and provide workforce training. Vermont Business Magazine Governor Phil Scott, the University of Vermont (UVM(link is external)) and Community College of Vermont (CCV(link is external)) today announced(link is external) the launch of the Upskill Vermont Scholarship Program(link is external), which is intended to address the training needs of Vermont’s workforce, specifically for unemployed or underemployed individuals seeking new opportunities through career change or advancement in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic state of emergency.