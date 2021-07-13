Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Montpelier, VT

Governor, UVM, CCV announce Upskill Vermont Scholarship Program

vermontbiz.com
 12 days ago

Program to enroll Vermonters in free courses to enhance skills and provide workforce training. Vermont Business Magazine Governor Phil Scott, the University of Vermont (UVM(link is external)) and Community College of Vermont (CCV(link is external)) today announced(link is external) the launch of the Upskill Vermont Scholarship Program(link is external), which is intended to address the training needs of Vermont’s workforce, specifically for unemployed or underemployed individuals seeking new opportunities through career change or advancement in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic state of emergency.

vermontbiz.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Montpelier, VT
Education
Local
Vermont Government
State
Vermont State
Montpelier, VT
Government
City
Montpelier, VT
Local
Vermont Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uvm#Management Skills#Ccv#Vermont Business Magazine#The University Of Vermont#American Rescue Plan Act#Upskillvermont Org#Arpa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
SportsABC News

Japan's Horigome wins first ever Olympic skateboard gold

TOKYO -- Yuto Horigome won the first ever skateboarding competition at the Olympic Games, taking gold in men’s street on Sunday in the city where he learned to skate as a kid and where his sport is often frowned upon. The first skateboarding silver went to Brazilian Kelvin Hoefler, who...
SportsNBC Olympics

becomes the first American to win individual foil GOLD 🇺🇸 🥇

Lee Kiefer became the first American woman to win a gold medal in the women's individual foil event and earned Team USA's first fencing medal of the Tokyo games. She defeated reigning Olympic champion Inna Deriglazova 15-13 to capture her first career Olympic medal after finishing fifth in London. Kiefer...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Fauci says US headed in `wrong direction’ on coronavirus

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — The United States is in an “unnecessary predicament” of soaring COVID-19 cases fueled by unvaccinated Americans and the virulent delta variant, the nation’s top infectious diseases expert said Sunday. “We’re going in the wrong direction,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, describing himself as “very frustrated.”. He said...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Conflicting school mask guidance sparks confusion

Conflicting mask recommendations and orders from all levels of government and advocacy groups have emerged over the past few weeks, flustering the public as back-to-school season approaches. Confusion is mounting over whether children should wear masks in school and whether their vaccination status should play a role in any guidance...

Comments / 0

Community Policy