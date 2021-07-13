Cancel
It's Official: Men Are Shopping for Skirts More Than Ever Before

For as long as there have been garments, there have been men wearing skirts. And yet American hang-ups about gender have effectively killed the idea in a mainstream way, siloing pleated minis and swooshing maxis to the womenswear section. Even Jean Paul Gaultier’s spring 2002 tie skirt—what one might consider a perfect hybrid of masculin-féminin tropes—didn’t get the movement going in broader pop culture. But since the spring 2018 season, skirts have been gaining traction on menswear runways, and no one is more to thank for that than Thom Browne.

