As the pandemic wanes, many companies are asking their employees to return to the office. However, a majority of remote U.S. workers who went virtual during the pandemic have no desire to return to the office and may move to a new job if work from home policies are revoked. Additionally, many would consider permanently relocating to a new city or community if they were paid to do so. These were among many of the findings of a new national survey released by MakeMyMove, a remote worker-community connection marketplace.