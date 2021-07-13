Why 'Pen15' Is Such a Worthy Curveball of an Emmy Nominee for Outstanding Comedy Series

Congratulations to TV watchers everywhere. Emmys noms are here, and it’s clear we were the real winners. The nominations for this year’s Emmy Awards were announced Tuesday morning at 11 a.m. by co-hosts and father-daughter Emmy winners Ron Cephas Jones (This Is Us) and Jasmine Cephas Jones (Blindspotting). These are the actors, shows, and limited series or TV movies that got us through 2020 and most of 2021. The Emmys themselves went on virtually during the pandemic. This year, Cedric the Entertainer, star of CBS’s The Neighborhood, will be relieving Jimmy Kimmel from hosting duties. The Emmys will be held in-person with a “limited audience” of nominees and their guests at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The members of the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences have cast their ballots. The Emmys take place on September 19 on CBS and Paramount+. Below find the full list of nominees for the 73rd annual Primetime Emmy Awards.