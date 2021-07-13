Shirley Lucas Barentine
Shirley Lucas Barentine, beloved wife and mother of five, passed away in Cartersville, Georgia on Sunday, July 11, 2021, at the age of 86. Shirley was born on April 27, 1935, in New Orleans, Louisiana, to the late George C Lucas and Mable Bond Lucas. She married her lifelong husband, Wayne S. “Scotty” Barentine, on July 30, 1955, on Ellington Air Force Base in Houston, Texas. Together they raised five children Beth, Lynne, Barry, Katy, and Richard.daily-tribune.com
