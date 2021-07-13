Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Why is critical race theory dangerous for our kids?

By Contributed Content
elizabethton.com
 12 days ago

For months, parents have raised the alarm about the left’s effort to brainwash our children by injecting Critical Race Theory (CRT) into public school curriculum. One Tennessee mom recently warned Williamson County parents that her seven-year-old daughter came home from school saying, “I’m ashamed that I’m White.” Her daughter asked, “Is there something wrong with me? Why am I hated so much?” This reaction is reason enough to start asking questions, but those who have yet to investigate the tenets of CRT will be shocked to know that this child’s distress was the desired result of her lessons. If left unchecked, this mental and emotional trauma will worm its way into every classroom in America.

elizabethton.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Tennessee State
State
Oregon State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Education System#Crt#The U S Senate#American#Critical Race Theory
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
Society
Related
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
Fox News

PA mother may pull kids out of public schools over critical race theory: Truth is being 'undermined'

A Pennsylvania mother said Tuesday that she may pull her children out of a high-ranking public school system in the state over her concerns about critical race theory. During an appearance on "Fox & Friends," Jennifer Stefano, who is also the Vice President and Chief Strategist at The Commonwealth Foundation, said that she believes CRT (critical race theory) fails to analyze the "resilience" and "fortitude" of Black Americans.
Collegesflagpole.com

Republicans Cancel Critical Race Theory on College Campuses

Professors say the Republican crusade to root out “critical race theory” is taking a toll on college campuses around the nation—places where academic freedom is supposed to encourage thought, discussion and analysis. Much of the “critical race theory” uproar to date has centered on teaching in K-12 schools. But several...
Kenai, AKSeattle Times

Kenai officials: Critical race theory not part of curriculum

KENAI, Alaska (AP) — The new Kenai Public Schools superintendent told a crowd at his first school board meeting that critical race theory is not part of the district’s curriculum but said the district will continue teaching students history. “Teaching the facts of history, current events and critical thinking is...
Washington, DCWJLA

Understanding and implementing critical race theory studies

WASHINGTON (ABC7) — With the nation at a boiling point of racial tension, violent acts of hate, and an ever-growing political divide -- many people are calling on schools to implement critical race theory studies for our next generation. Dr. Zabina Bhasin, child psychiatrist and diversity and inclusion expert, discussed what this could mean for students and what educators should consider.
Educationmaciverinstitute.com

MacIver Newsmakers – What Can Parents Do To Fight Back Against Critical Race Theory In Our Schools?

Not sure what you can do to stop Critical Race Theory or how you would even begin to push back on Critical Race Theory in your school?. Listen to Scarlett Johnson and Alyssa Pollow, parents who decided that their children’s education was too important to sit on the sideline, as they describe why they became involved in the fight against CRT, how difficult the education establishment made it to find out basic public information about the use of CRT in our schools and how they convinced their fellow parents and community members to speak up and fight back.
KidsWashington Post

Why understanding inherited trauma is critical, and what it means for our kids

In the weeks leading up to the birth of his second child, Britain’s Prince Harry spoke about his mental health struggles, which in part led him to step down as a working member of the British royal family. He discussed on the “Armchair Expert” podcast wanting to “break the cycle” of trauma in his family, suggesting that even when parents are mindful of their past trauma, “there’s a lot of genetic pain and suffering that gets passed on anyway.”
U.S. PoliticsObserver-Reporter

OP-ED: Can national solidarity solve our race problems?

On Oct. 16, 1901, President Theodore Roosevelt invited Booker T. Washington to dine at the White House. As Edmund Morris relates in “Theodore Rex,” many Americans were pleased with this precedent-shattering dinner. But not all. Definitely not all. In the South, disgust and vitriol shook the rafters. A sample of headlines: “Roosevelt Dines a Darkey” and “Our Coon-Flavored President.”
EducationRoanoke Times

Letter: Politicization of social studies education

Your July 10 editorial titled “Youngkin is selling himself short. Here’s how” refers to the teaching of critical race theory in Virginia schools as “non-existent,” and wonders what it would really mean if Mr. Youngkin banned the practice if elected. “Voters ought to know,” your editorial asserts. What voters ought...
Personal FinancePosted by
BGR.com

Special $1,000 stimulus checks are being sent to certain people – see if you qualify

A new stimulus check as part of a fourth wave of direct payments won’t be coming from the federal government anytime soon. The kickoff of the federal child tax credit payments, which will deliver six monthly stimulus checks to Americans through December, pretty much ensures that. It’s no doubt a tough political challenge to make a case for new stimulus checks when the country is already in the midst of… well, distributing checks, and will be doing so for several more months. What’s being sent out now is the result of chopping up the expanded federal child tax credit into six...
SocietyPosted by
Upworthy

When a white woman asked a Black man about racism, she received the cold, hard truth

Caroline Crockett Brock, aged 45, is a white woman living in the southern United States. Last year was the first time she engaged "frankly" about racism with a Black man, Ernest Skelton. In a Facebook post, she shared what their interaction was like. Skelton had come to her home to repair her washing machine, which is when their conversation began. Since it was first uploaded, Brock's post has gone viral. The pair was even interviewed by the local news. To many, the interaction and the incidents that followed were a sign of shared humanity. However, the post appeared as nothing but posturing and virtue signaling.
U.S. Politicstexassignal.com

Democrats walked out. Now, Republicans are proving them right.

On Wednesday morning, Texas Democrats held a virtual press conference to reaffirm their commitment to combating voter suppression. The legislators’ defiance could even be felt, a surprising development considering the significant challenges they’ve faced since arriving in the nation’s capital last week. To call the lawmakers’ time in D.C. up-and-down...

Comments / 0

Community Policy