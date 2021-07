Hosting a movie night for family and friends can be made all the more immersive with a drive-in theater experience. For that, an outdoor shed or garage can be converted into a drive-in theater fairly easily. "All you really need to get going is a projector, speaker, screen, and extension cord, and you're ready to host awesome movie nights at home," says Thumbtack home expert David Steckel. "You can mount the projector in the ceiling and install surround sound speakers, sound baffles on the ceilings and walls, and put down a beautiful epoxy coating on the floor to give it a higher-end look and feel."