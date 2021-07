KT Rolster increased their playoff chances after taking down Hanwha Life Esports in a 2-0 series today in the seventh week of the 2021 LCK Summer Split. The player leading the charge for KT was Doran from the top lane with his strong performances on two different picks, securing both MVP votes of today’s League of Legends series. In the first match, he played Lee Sin into Camille, keeping the top laner under control after getting a couple of early kills and then forcing Flashes from his opponents once he got access to his ultimate. If his opponents didn’t have Flash, they’d usually die, giving KT a huge lead. He finished the match with a KDA of 7/2/6 after going for aggressive plays throughout the entire game.