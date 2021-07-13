A bicycle ride led to the most wonderful experience

The mustang adventure that I had the privilege of experiencing (For Part One of This Article Please Click Here) was also one highly treasured by leadership executives. “Another adventure in awe we offer is “Wild Horses & Holy Cows” in Southern Utah with a non-profit horse sanctuary called Windhorse Relations. Through direct hands-on experiences with the Windhorse herd of wild mustangs, we learn how to create a “willing relationship” with the wild horse. We learn how to be fully present, practice unconditional love, surrender, play and eventually lead a horse with subtle body movement, focus and intention. The experience with these magnificent beings is powerful and yet indescribable. A publishing executive who came to one of our early adventures at Windhorse, remarked that she learned more about leadership and presence from the herd of wild mustangs than she ever did from business school or other leadership trainings. This is the kind of leadership training that breaks your heart open to what it means to be fully human, alive and authentic in your actions.”