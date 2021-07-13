Cancel
Religion

A bicycle ride led to the most wonderful experience

By Contributed Content
elizabethton.com
 12 days ago

I’ve been a bicycle rider my whole life. Fifty-one years ago this month, I was riding my bike about six miles round trip to Bible school at Tomahawk, Ky. I did so for an entire week. During the week I was one of several young people who prayed the prayer...

elizabethton.com

#Bike#Church Of Christ#First Baptist Church
