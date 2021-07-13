A bicycle ride led to the most wonderful experience

Do you remember the feeling of awe and excitement you felt as a child watching a magic trick for the first time? Add to that spectacular lighting, an exhilarating blend of sleight-of-hand, family-friendly comedy and breathtaking grand-scale illusions and you have an unforgettable evening of entertainment that can only be experienced at Zubrick Magic Theatre. Award-winning illusionists Chris and Ryan Zubrick stretch smiles and drop jaws for audiences of all ages in their spectacular theatre located at 1211 1st Ave. North in St. Petersburg. Together, they perform a 70-minute show every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday night. St. Pete’s one and only magic theatre is a perfect family outing, promising a kaleidoscope of sights, sounds and sensations that will leave everyone walking away scratching their heads in disbelief saying, “How did they DO that?”
Comments / 0