While the streaming giant will keep using external agencies, a new team will monitor diversity/inclusion representation and keep breakout stars busy. With hundreds of original titles released each year, Netflix puts enough people onscreen to populate its own town. In order to service its heavy talent-identification needs — and better track how the company is doing with respect to diversity and inclusion across its massive slate — the streamer has for the first time, The Hollywood Reporter has learned, created an in-house casting department to oversee all casting decisions for its North American productions.