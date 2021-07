Every morning this week, I’ve headed over to Hounz Lane Park and spent an hour or two playing pickleball. I just discovered the sport in March, began playing in April, and have really honed in on it recently. In the local pickleball community, I got my info from the Derby City Pickleball Facebook page, operated by my guest Keith Johnson. And Keith introduced me to Steve Hocker, a retired local businessman who is an accomplished player and instructor. We went to Tom Sawyer Park a few days before the opening of the state’s largest pickleball complex. (see Story here).