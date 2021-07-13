In Fashion's Fan Fiction Era, Kiko Kostadinov Thinks For Himself

In recent years, our visual world has been ruled by a pack of designers and creatives I’ve come to think of loosely as fanfic auteurs. Think of A$AP Mob, echoing Wu-Tang. Matthew Williams remixing Alexander McQueen. The way the Safdies Scorsese-up Sandler. Olivia Rodrigo parroted the Ellen Von Unwerth photograph on the cover of Hole’s Live Through This for her own debut album—which betrayed the ethos beneath all this parroting. Courtney Love Cobain, a Gen Xer, thinks copying is uncool, but for a young person today, it’s just how we think: I loved this, so I want to embody it for myself. No ethical quagmires here, no siree. Creation and fandom are now one in the same. Are our idols any better than people working now? It’s hard to say, because none of us were there, but more importantly, nothing will ever be as pure and wonderful as something you took in with fresh, young eyes untouched by cynicism—even if you come upon it years after it made its debut.