Zoom is furthering its ambitions to be your go-to app for virtual meetings and events by making Zoom Apps and Zoom Events widely available starting Wednesday. Zoom Apps are third-party integrations that will show up right in your Zoom call. There will be more than 50 apps available, including apps like Asana, the Pexels backgrounds app, or even games like Heads Up. If you’re on the latest version of the Zoom client, you’ll be able to install apps from a new Apps tab you’ll see on the toolbar during Zoom calls (though your company administrator may need to enable them).