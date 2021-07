Since its first CoSIDA Academic All-American award winner in 1972, Hillsdale College has never had more than two honorees in the same year. That makes what the Charger football program accomplished in 2021 even more impressive. Three Hillsdale players – seniors Alex Anschutz and Konnor Maloney, as well as junior Cole Johnson -- earned Academic All-American honors from CoSIDA in 2021, joining an elite club of just eight Charger football players to earn the honor since the program was started in 1952.