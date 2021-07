MJ Rodriguez has become the first transgender actor to earn a Emmy nomination in major acting category.The actor – who stars in FX drama Pose as Blanca Rodriguez of the House of Evangelista – is nominated in the category of Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series at the 2021 ceremony, it was announced on Tuesday (13 July).Speaking about her nomination, Rodriguez said that the nomination had left her feeling “more accepted than I have felt in a long time”.“I felt like my colleagues now see me, my acting colleagues see me, and the people who are surrounded by...