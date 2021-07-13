CDOT to close section of Frisco Main Street overnight Tuesday

The Colorado Department of Transportation is planning to close a section of Frisco Main Street on Tuesday night, July 13, for work on the Gap Project. Main Street will be closed between Seventh Avenue and Summit Boulevard between 8 p.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday, July 14. A construction crew will be grading Main Street and compacting backfill around previously laid piping, according to CDOT. The crew will also be laying conduit for the new traffic signals.