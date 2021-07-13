Cancel
Frisco, CO

CDOT to close section of Frisco Main Street overnight Tuesday

By Sawyer D'Argonne
Summit Daily News
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Colorado Department of Transportation is planning to close a section of Frisco Main Street on Tuesday night, July 13, for work on the Gap Project. Main Street will be closed between Seventh Avenue and Summit Boulevard between 8 p.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday, July 14. A construction crew will be grading Main Street and compacting backfill around previously laid piping, according to CDOT. The crew will also be laying conduit for the new traffic signals.

