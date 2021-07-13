State: Breakthrough COVID cases low; hospitalizations, deaths even lower

BOSTON — State health officials announced that breakthrough COVID case numbers are ‘incredibly low’ and cases in which the person was hospitalized or died are even lower.

This news comes after several vaccinated individuals tested positive for COVID-19 after attending 4th of July festivities in Provincetown.

The state reported that as of July 10 there were 4,450 cases of COVID in 4,195,844 vaccinated individuals. That equates to 0.1% of vaccinated individuals that have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Available data continues to support that all three COVID-19 vaccines used in the United States are highly protective against severe disease and death from all known variants of COVID-19, state health officials said.

Cases of COVID-19 vaccine breakthrough disease reported to DPH through July 10, 2021 by reported hospitalization and/or death status

No Hospitalization or Death: 4,124 (92.67%)

4,124 (92.67%) Died Only: 23 (0.52%)

23 (0.52%) Hospitalized Only: 247 (5.55%)

247 (5.55%) Hospitalized & Died: 56 (1.26%)

Officials also said that given the high vaccination rates here in Massachusetts, it can be expected to see some vaccine breakthrough cases.

The state advises that people who are unvaccinated should continue to wear masks, especially indoors, and anyone who feels sick should get tested for COVID-19.

