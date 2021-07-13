Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Governor DeSantis boosts funding for civics education in Florida.

Posted by 
NewsRadio WFLA
NewsRadio WFLA
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The teaching of civics in Florida was the subject of an appearance Tuesday at the BridgePrep Academy of Orange in Orlando by Governor Ron DeSantis. "Today I'm proud to announce that the state of Florida will be dedicating an additional $106 million towards civics education in the state of Florida," Governor DeSantis said.

wflanews.iheart.com

Comments / 0

NewsRadio WFLA

NewsRadio WFLA

Tampa, FL
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Tampa Bay News, Traffic and Weather wherever you are with NewsRadio WFLA and WFLA News.

 https://wflanews.iheart.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
City
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Education
State
Florida State
Orlando, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Education In Florida#Civics#State Of Florida
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
Florida StatePosted by
NewsRadio WFLA

Florida Sees Rise In Initial Jobless Claims

A rise in initial unemployment claims is not what experts expected. The Labor Department reporting initial claims jumped to 419-thousand last week ... a drop to around 340-thousand was expected. Bankrate.com's Mark Hamrick says it's too early to say the rise is related to a spike in COVID cases. Hamrick...
Public HealthPosted by
NewsRadio WFLA

Broward's Embattled Superintendent Weighs In On School Masks

Broward's embattled Superintendent recommending masks be optional next month, but Robert Runcie says this could change as COVID cases continue surging. Runcie follows in the footsteps of Miami-Dade Superintendent Alberto Carvalho who also recommends optional masks. Governor Ron DeSantis want to ban the mask requirement completely. The Broward School Board will discuss Runcie's recommendation at a workshop next week. The CDC says vaccinated teachers and students do not need to wear masks next school year, but the American Academy of Pediatrics recommends all children over the age of 2 wear masks regardless of vaccination status.
Florida StatePosted by
NewsRadio WFLA

LISTEN: Florida Sees Dramatic Surge In COVID Cases

Those 65-years-old and older may have done their part, but younger Floridians have not, and that's one reason why we're seeing COVID case numbers and the positivity rate soar four-times in last three weeks. "One out of every two people within the state has been fully vaccinated, so we have...
Sarasota County, FLPosted by
NewsRadio WFLA

Sarasota Congressman Vern Buchanan Tests Positive for COVID

WASHINGTON -- One of Florida's members of the U.S. House tests positive for COVID-19. U.S. Representative Vern Buchanan (R-Sarasota) represents an area from the middle of Sarasota County to south Hillsborough County. Buchanan said in a statement that he was tested after experiencing "mild flu like symptoms" and is staying isolated at home. Buchanan says he was fully vaccinated earlier this year.
Florida StatePosted by
NewsRadio WFLA

Florida Unemployment Rate Up In June

Florida unemployment ticking up for a third month in a row. Adrienne Johnston, with the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity, says Florida's seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate for June is 5%, up from 4.9% in May. Monroe county has the state's lowest unemployment rate at 3.5%. Some good news ... all 10...
Florida StatePosted by
NewsRadio WFLA

COVID cases are on the rise in Florida just ahead of a new school year.

COVID-19 cases are up in Florida by more than 200% in the past two weeks, just as a new school year is about to begin. What's the advice for parents?. "I know that the different counties have come out with different recommendations about masking in the schools," AdventHealth for Children Chief Medical Officer Dr. Michael Keating says. "I would still strongly suggest that your children mask while in school because most children are symptom free but could be carriers."
Florida StatePosted by
NewsRadio WFLA

How Much Is Really Being Recycled In Florida?

Bottom Line: Question for you... What percentage of Florida’s “trash” is recycled? Have a number in mind? The official answer according to the state of Florida is 52%. Here’s the next question. Did you know Florida has a law stating 75% of all of Florida’s trash should be recycled? No worries, I didn’t either. Not before some good work by Florida Trend put Florida’s recycling in perspective. In 2010, Florida passed a law stating 75% of all of Florida’s trash should be recycled starting in 2020. With last year being the year of the pandemic that was all but forgotten. Additionally, the state law didn’t have any penalties attached to non-compliance, so it acts as more of a proclamation than actual policy but still, it exists. But back to what is being recycled, the 52%. That’s sounds impressive to me but as it turns out there’s a debate over what recycling actually is...
Tampa, FLPosted by
NewsRadio WFLA

Two Tampa Cuba Protesters Held Under Anti-Riot Law

TAMPA -- Two men arrested during Tuesday's protests in Tampa against repression in Cuba are being held under Florida's new anti-riot law. Until the law was passed, 30 year old Julian Rodriguez-Rodriguez of Tampa and 39 year old Miguel Vasquez-Pico of Riverview could have bonded out. But the new law requires both to be held under their first appearance. They're charged with assemblies obstructing streets or sidewalks, defined as a second-degree misdemeanor. Both men are also accused of resisting officers with violence and/or battery on a law enforcement officer.
Tampa, FLPosted by
NewsRadio WFLA

Tampa Officials Join Call for Change in Cuba

TAMPA -- Several Tampa Bay area officials called a news conference at Jose Marti Park in Ybor City Wednesday, to call for regime change in Cuba. Tampa Democratic congresswoman Kathy Castor says the country is falling apart. "They don't have a working hospital, they don't have the internet. There has been a total collapse, under this Communist regime, of civil society."
Surfside, FLPosted by
NewsRadio WFLA

iHeartMedia Miami/Fort Lauderdale Salutes Surfside First Responders

SOS Food Labs (Doug Banks and Christopher Woods) Cano Health & Hero Wipes (Diamond Wipes) @diamondwipes @iamcanohealth. SouthPromo.com (Jessica Williams) "Our team and partners express our deep gratitude to our First Responder for their Surfside mission and also acknowledge what they do daily to help and protect South Floridians." Market President, Shari Gonzalez continues, "Our prayers continue to be with these men and women, their families, and all impacted by the Surfside tragedy."
Florida StatePosted by
NewsRadio WFLA

Police Warn Of Scam That Cost Florida Veteran $57k

The Boynton Beach Police Department is warning of a new scam making the rounds. A Boynton Beach man was ripped off to the tune of nearly $60,000 by someone who reached out to him, claiming to be a representative from the Gates Foundation. They said he qualified for a substantial grant, because he was a widower and a disabled veteran.

Comments / 0

Community Policy