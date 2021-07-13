Cancel
Business

How Success Happened for Josh Harris, Co-Founder of Apollo Global Management and Co-Founder of Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment

By Robert Tuchman
MySanAntonio
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJosh Harris has a short resume. For nearly his entire professional career, he has held only one job, sitting at the helm of Apollo Global Management. Since co-founding Apollo in 1990, Harris has spent the last 31 years building and shaping what has become a leading alternatives asset manager. But even with 15 offices globally and over $460 billion in assets under management, Harris has found time to pursue passions outside of the financial industry. With an eye for uncovering potential value, the investor maintains a robust family investment office, is an active philanthropist through family foundation Harris Philanthropies, and has successfully launched a premier sports and entertainment platform, Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment, which has grown to include the Philadelphia 76ers, New Jersey Devils and Prudential Center in Newark New Jersey.

#Creating Opportunities#Philadelphia 76ers#New Jersey Devils#Prudential Center#Penn#Wharton#Dove#Drexel Burnham Lambert#Harvard Business School#Blackstone#Lyondellbasell#Pe#Carveout#Foundation
