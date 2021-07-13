How Success Happened for Josh Harris, Co-Founder of Apollo Global Management and Co-Founder of Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment

Starting your own tech company is no easy feat, especially when it requires you to abandon a VP of Engineering role at an already established company well on its way to $1 billion in revenue. When Todd McKinnon was deciding 12 years ago to leave his job at Salesforce to pursue an idea that would become Okta, all during a recession, he first had to convince his wife. One PowerPoint presentation titled “Proposal to move to a new job starting a company (Why I’m not crazy)” and a fallback plan agreement later, McKinnon was ready to start a company that would take advantage of the budding shift to the cloud. He saw significant movement in the tech space and predicted the biggest companies of the next 10-15 years would be created during that time frame — and he jumped at the chance to become an entrepreneur.