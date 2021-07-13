Cancel
Pharmaceuticals

One shot of the Sputnik V vaccine triggers strong antibody responses

By Cell Press
MedicalXpress
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA single dose of the Sputnik V vaccine may elicit significant antibody responses against SARS-CoV-2, finds a study published July 13 in the journal Cell Reports Medicine. "Due to limited vaccine supply and uneven vaccine distribution in many regions of the world, health authorities urgently need data on the immune response to vaccines to optimize vaccination strategies," says senior author Andrea Gamarnik of the Fundación Instituto Leloir-CONICET in Buenos Aires, Argentina. "The peer-reviewed data we present provide information for guiding public health decisions in light of the current global health emergency."

medicalxpress.com

