New York City, NY

‘Archer’ star Jessica Walter receives posthumous Emmy nomination

By Peter Sblendorio, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 12 days ago

The Television Academy recognized Jessica Walter with a posthumous Emmy nomination Tuesday, less than four months after the beloved star’s death.

Walter is nominated for outstanding character voice-over performance for the animated secret agent sitcom “Archer,” on which she portrayed the spy master Malory Archer.

It’s the fifth Emmy nomination for Walter, and the first since 2005. Her lone Emmy win came in 1975 for the NBC show “Amy Prentiss,” for which she took home the trophy for outstanding lead actress in a special program — drama or comedy.

Walter died in late March in New York City at age 80.

She starred on “Archer,” which airs on FX, from 2009 to 2020.

The actress also garnered acclaim for her performance as the comically curt Lucille Bluth on “Arrested Development,” earning an Emmy nomination for that show in 2005 for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series.

The other 2021 nominees for outstanding character voice-over performance include Stanley Tucci and Tituss Burgess for “Central Park,” Maya Rudolph for “Big Mouth,” Julie Andrews for “Bridgerton,” Stacey Abrams for the “black-ish” election special and Seth MacFarlane for “Family Guy.”

This year’s Emmy Awards ceremony will take place Sept. 19 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, with nominees and their guests making up a limited in-person audience, organizers announced.

Cedric the Entertainer will host the Emmys for the first time.

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2021 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Daily News

Daily News

