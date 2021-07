With the 11th selection in the 2021 MLB Draft, the Nationals selected shortstop Brady House out of Winder-Barrow High School in Georgia. The elite demographic in the 2021 MLB Draft, particularly in the first round, is without a doubt at prep shortstop, and while House may not be the best or most highly regarded of those shortstops, he could easily have the most raw power of any player at any position in the draft. As a result, his ceiling is among the highest in the 2021 draft class when paired with his other substantial tools and is exactly why he was considered a potential top 5 pick by some prognosticators during the pre-draft process.