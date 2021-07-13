‘Bridgerton’ Creator on Regé-Jean Page’s Post-Exit Emmy Nom, Potential Season 2 Flashback
“Bridgerton” was the talk of the town on Tuesday, when the Shonda Rhimes-produced Netflix period romance TV series scored Emmy nominations in multiple categories, including Outstanding Drama Series and Lead Actor in a Drama Series for now-exited Season 1 star Regé-Jean Page. Though Page won’t be reprising his role as Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings, for Season 2 of the series, “Bridgerton” creator Chris Van Dusen is thrilled for his former leading man’s triumph — and for the show as a whole, too.www.thewrap.com
