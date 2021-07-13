Cancel
Public Health

The Guardian view on Covid risks: shielders need shields

Editorial
The Guardian
The Guardian
 12 days ago
UK health secretary, Sajid Javid Photograph: UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/PA

The ill-judged gamble of the government’s current pandemic policy will create losers as well as winners. Anyone lucky enough to escape infection or recover from illness quickly, while benefiting from looser restrictions, could be counted in the latter category. In the former group will be an unknown number of people killed or made seriously ill by Covid, with doctors warning of up to 2,000 hospitalisations a day ; and also those bereaved or otherwise adversely affected by the decision to throw caution to the wind next Monday.

The privileged are far likelier than the average person to find themselves insulated from the new risks that step 4 brings. The end of home working, the abandonment of compulsory masks , the discretion afforded to employers, the lack of rules regarding ventilation – all these factors will place those whose lives are already more precarious in a great deal more danger than those whose wealth, health and status protect them.

It is not yet clear to what extent the current course has been set by the health secretary, Sajid Javid , or colleagues in the Treasury. But with warnings from scientists of up to 2m infections in the coming weeks, unknown risks from long Covid, and the possibility that hospitalisations and deaths could exceed spring’s second wave, the government’s pandemic policy has entered a new and alarming stage.

There are many reasons to regret ministers picking this course over a more patient approach that would have sought to vaccinate a higher proportion of the population before relaxing the rules. But high on any list of objections must be the situation it creates for the population of 3.7 million clinically extremely vulnerable (CEV) people in England known as shielders (there are different measures and timetables in place in Northern Ireland, Wales and Scotland, where Nicola Sturgeon has said that mask-wearing will continue).

Shielders are far from the only people troubled by the government’s embrace of an “at your own risk” message, as polling at the weekend showed. But the language of personal responsibility that permeates the latest guidance is particularly jarring when applied to those who know that their odds of surviving Covid are lower than others. To recommend that CEV people should consider travelling outside of peak hours or shop at quieter times of day, while offering no additional support, is a dereliction of duty.

The government’s role is, first, to make the environment as safe as possible for people and, second, to enable them to mitigate the risks they face. Shielding people should be compensated for the loss of furlough payments from September where necessary. Employers should be compelled to agree to adjusted working arrangements; travel grants provided through the Access to Work scheme are unlikely to be sufficient. In any case, they don’t address difficulties associated with anything apart from employment.

Last year Liz Truss said that the government’s approach to equalities would emphasise practicality . Days away from a “freedom day” that will be no such thing for many, such pledges ring hollow. Charity bosses fear that the pandemic is turning back the clock on disability rights , while millions of people have effectively been told to either take their chances or stay at home indefinitely.

The Guardian

The Guardian

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

Nicola Sturgeon
Liz Truss
Sajid Javid
U.K.
Northern Ireland
Scotland
Public Health
Coronavirus
Public Health
Daily Mail

Quarter of vulnerable Brits are still shielding despite guidance dropping in APRIL as ministers say 3.8million at-risk adults in England should wait three weeks until after second Covid jab before meeting anyone

More than a quarter of extremely vulnerable people in England are still shielding despite official guidance to do so dropping in April, Government data shows. An Office for National Statistics (ONS) report published today found 29 per cent of immunosuppressed patients or those with severe underlying health conditions were still following stay at home orders by the end of June.
Public Health

Shielders 'feeling abandoned' as coronavirus restrictions lifted

Holly, Chris and Delyth have all spent much of the past year shielding at home, because they are considered to be "clinically extremely vulnerable". Although the advice to shield ended in April, they have all continued to be extremely cautious and are concerned about surging coronavirus cases as nearly all legal restrictions in England are lifted.
Public Health

Sajid Javid apologises for 'cower' Covid remark

Health Secretary Sajid Javid has apologised after saying people should no longer "cower" from coronavirus. He made the comments in a tweet announcing he had made a "full recovery" from Covid, a week after testing positive. Labour accused him of denigrating those who followed the rules, while the founder of...
Public Health
The Independent

Sadiq Khan urges Boris Johnson to relax self-isolation rules earlier

Sadiq Khan has urged Boris Johnson to quickly change the rules so that fully vaccinated people do not have to self-isolate if they come into contact with a Covid case. The push, which is also backed by business leaders, comes amid shortages of staff in sectors such as hospitality, transport, and the food supply chain.Rail services have been cut back and some pubs and restaurants closed as vast numbers of people found themselves being ‘pinged’ by the NHS contact-tracing app and told to self-isolate. Bin collections and the police are among other services said to have been affected by absences....

