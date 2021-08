On July 20th, billionaire Amazon founder Jeff Bezos launched into space on the first crewed mission of his spaceflight company Blue Origin. The crew consisted of Bezos, 57, who founded the company back in 2000; his brother Mark, 53; Dutch 18-year-old Oliver Daemen, the company’s first paying customer and youngest person to ever reach space; and 82-year-old aviator Wally Funk, the oldest person to do the same. Carried by the New Shepard, an autonomous rocket-capsule combo, the crew lifted off from Blue Origin’s Launch Site One near Van Horn, Texas at 9:11 am EDT, traveled 62 miles over Earth’s sea level beyond the planet’s atmosphere and landed just over ten minutes later.