Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

Hospitality firms risk collapse despite 19 July opening up, MPs hear

By Sarah Butler
Posted by 
The Guardian
The Guardian
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00rchX_0avi6ENf00
Dancing in a nightclub Photograph: Images of Birmingham Premium/Alamy Stock Photo

More pubs, bars, hotels and restaurants could be facing collapse, despite restrictions easing from 19 July, having built up almost £10bn in debt during the pandemic.

Hospitality, retail and property business leaders told MPs on Tuesday there was an urgent need to revamp business rates, kick off arbitration on rent debts and extend payment terms for government-backed loans, as the government hands over responsibility on Covid protection measures to individual businesses.

Almost a quarter of landlords and tenants have yet to reach agreement on £6.5bn in unpaid rent bills ahead of the end of a moratorium on evictions for vulnerable businesses in March next year, the British Property Federation told parliament’s business select committee. Hospitality businesses are more likely to be facing difficulties than retailers.

The government has announced plans to resolve these rent debts with a binding arbitration process but details of the scheme have yet to be announced.

default

Kate Nicholls of trade body UKHospitality urged the government to finalise the process before parliament breaks for the summer. She said pressure on businesses was increasing since support measures such as business rates relief and furlough payments began to unwind at the beginning of the month.

Hospitality businesses racked up £6bn in government-backed loans and £1.5bn in tax and private debts, as well as over £2bn in unpaid rent, during the pandemic, she said. “We have managed to keep bankruptcies and business failure to a relatively low level but I do think we will see that picking up.”

The concerns emerged as nightclubs, bars and retailers called on the government to provide more clarity for English businesses on new rules for controlling Covid-19 from 19 July, saying the official plan caused confusion for businesses and the general public.

Detailed guidance for businesses ahead of the latest stage in reopening the economy has still not been published, almost a day after it was expected, and the broad government guidelines posted online on Tuesday leave room for interpretation.

“There is a lot of confusion,” said Michael Kill, head of the Night Time Industries Association, which represents hundreds of bars, nightclubs and pubs, some of which have been closed for months.

“The narrative seems to be that [using the NHS Covid pass] will not be mandatory but if cases rise and the virus is not being controlled in certain spaces then they may well mandate it.”

Helen Dickinson, chief executive of the British Retail Consortium, said: “We are awaiting the detailed guidance and it is vital the government is as clear as possible as to how they expect people to act after 19 July. There has been a big rise in violence and abuse against retail workers during the pandemic and colleagues cannot be put in the firing line because of this change in policy.”

The government’s basic plan published this week says that from 19 July it will “encourage” organisations in “higher risk settings” to use the NHS Covid pass, which lets people share their vaccination status, as a condition of entry.

Wearing face masks will no longer be mandatory but the government guidelines say it “expects and recommends that people wear face coverings in crowded areas such as public transport”.

It also continues to suggest that people “meet outdoors where possible and let fresh air into homes or other enclosed spaces”.

While 70% of nightclubs have said they do not plan to monitor vaccine status on the door, many are mulling their options as the government said it “reserves the right to mandate certification in certain venues at a later date if necessary”.

It also said businesses would be “encouraged” to continue to display QR codes and support the use of the NHS test-and-trace app.

Pressure on businesses to implement these measures will be driven by a legal duty on employers to manage risks – including the risk of Covid-19 infection – for people affected by their business.

Stuart Glen, owner of the 1,000 capacity club The Cause in London, who is self-isolating after catching Covid despite being vaccinated, said he was keen to fully reopen but unsure how to govern matters after 19 July. “We are looking at how to open as safely as possible. We could ask people to use the [NHS app] but our research shows that people don’t want to.

“If we do an event and 300 people then have to take 10 days out of their lives [having come into contact with someone with Covid] and some then can’t work after that, are they going to come back?”

He said the lack of clear guidance from the government would make it difficult to enforce any social distancing or other measures to protect staff and customers.

Comments / 0

The Guardian

The Guardian

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bankruptcies#Nightclub#English#Nhs Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Retail
News Break
Economy
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
The Guardian

Retired detective lost life savings in a ‘clone firm’ investment scam

My husband and I have lost our life savings to a very professional investment scammer. We both received lump sums on retirement from the fire service and the police which we normally invest in bonds, changing every year. This year, when we were comparing interest rates, a relative recommended Vanguard. We Googled the website, emailed for information, and received a prompt response which included a brochure detailing a fixed-interest high-yield bond at 2.12%.
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
The Independent

Pingdemic chaos: Could the UK run out of food?

Shoppers are being urged not to stockpile as some supermarkets are already seeing empty shelves caused by the “pingdemic” in an eerie repeat of the early weeks of the pandemic.Thousands of workers are being forced to self-isolate after being “pinged” by the NHS Covid-19 app, while a shortage of lorry drivers is exacerbating the problem.The scenes of empty shelves may seem alarming – but how likely is it that the UK would actually run out of food? We asked some experts in the field for their opinion.Professor Michael Winter OBE, University of ExeterMichael Winter, a professor of Land Economy and...
EconomyPosted by
The Independent

‘Economically and morally wrong’: 660,000 key workers will be hit when universal credit uplift ends, report says

More than 660,000 low-paid key workers, including nurses, supermarket staff and social carers, will be among millions of people affected when the universal credit uplift ends in the autumn, new figures suggest.London, the south east and the north west have the highest numbers of key workers on universal credit, according to research by the Royal Society for Arts, Manufactures and Commerce (RSA).A union leader said 30 September was set to be a “bleak day” for workers when the temporary £20-a-week increase is stopped.The large number of key workers receiving universal credit is symptomatic of issues with in-work poverty, said the...
RetailPosted by
The Independent

No self-isolation exemptions for retail, hospitality or supermarket store staff, says minister

The government has ruled out extending the special exemptions from self-isolation rule to hospitality or retail sectors, despite concerns the “pingdemic” is reaching crisis point.Environment secretary George Eustice has also made clear a new “test and release” scheme for the food industry will focus on warehouse and distribution workers – not supermarket store staff.Around 10,000 workers deemed critical to Britain’s food supply chain will be able to avoid quarantine if “pinged” by the NHS Covid app – so long as they test negative as part of a new, daily testing regime.Retail and hospitality chiefs also keen for staff to avoid self-isolation through regular testing,...
EconomyBBC

Labour proposes 'new deal for jobs' to transform UK economy

Labour says it will "fundamentally change our economy" with a "new deal" for post-pandemic Britain. Shadow secretary of state for the future of work Angela Rayner will kick off a summer of campaigning with a visit to a social enterprise project in London on Monday. She says the party wants...
Public Healthkamcity.com

Workers In Food Production And Supply Given Exemption From Isolation Rules

Workers in supermarket distribution depots and food manufacturing plants will be exempt from Covid isolation rules as the government tries to prevent further disruption that has led to empty shelves in some stores around the UK. The government said specific workers, regardless of vaccination status, could do daily Covid testing...
Worldkentlive.news

Firms still facing staff shortages despite emergency measures on self-isolation

Companies will still face staff shortages and lost revenue because of the number of workers self-isolating despite emergency measures to ease the crisis, industry leaders are warning. The UK Government has announced plans to allow firms in sectors including transport, energy, local councils and digital infrastructure t testing of worker...
WorldTelegraph

Scotland's key workers to avoid self-isolation under 'very limited' scheme

Key workers will be able to avoid self-isolation in Scotland under a “very limited” scheme which businesses warned was overly restrictive and risked becoming mired in bureaucratic logjams. Nicola Sturgeon on Friday announced changes that will mean double-vaccinated staff in some sectors who would normally have to stay at home...
Public HealthPosted by
The Conversation UK

Coronavirus business loans: some directors may have defrauded billions from UK taxpayers

In the early days of the pandemic, UK chancellor Rishi Sunak announced business-loan schemes as part of the government’s suite of measures to keep businesses on their feet. This offered businesses the chance to borrow tens and sometimes hundreds of thousands of pounds from participating banks, with relaxed lending criteria and nothing to pay for the first 12 months.
HealthTelegraph

A North-South divide threatens social care reform

For 25 years, successive British Governments have agreed that sorting out social care is urgent, but that it’s always too difficult to do at this moment. I should know. In 2017 I became one of the many former ministers involved in drawing up plans that were destined never to see the light of day – until now.

Comments / 0

Community Policy