Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Wild to buy out contracts of Parise, Suter

Posted by 
KARE 11
KARE 11
 12 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K2x7q_0avi6DUw00

Editors note: The video above first aired March 4, 2021.

The Minnesota Wild have officially turned a page in franchise history, announcing Tuesday that the hockey club will buy out the final four years of Zach Parise and Ryan Suter's contracts.

Wild General Manager Bill Guerin met with reporters at Xcel Energy Center to talk about the decision to cut ties with two of the most popular players in team history. He described the move as a process that took place over the past six to eight months with lots of meetings and discussions.

"We have to continue to change, we have to evolve," Guerin said simply. "A very difficult decision over lots of time, meetings... lots of things went into this decision."

Guerin said improvement is the bottom line, with the goal of winning a Stanley Cup. He said buying out Suter and Parise will provide an immediate infusion of salary cap money, while giving younger prospects and draft choices within the organization a change to make the big club.

"We have a plan, presented it to Craig (owner Craig Leipold)... he's in support of this," Guerin said.

Parise's status was an elephant in the room for Wild General Manager Bill Guerin after the Minnesota native and NHL veteran had his ice time dramatically cut during the 2020-21 season. Things became even more uncomfortable when Parise was made a healthy scratch during much of the NHL playoffs, and many expected that he would be traded or bought out.

Suter was another matter. While his ice time has dropped in recent years, the Wisconsin native was still part of the Wild's top defensive pair with captain Jared Spurgeon, and is still playing at a fairly high level. The pending buyout of his contract will come as a surprise for many.

"I felt like this was the cleanest way," Guerin insisted. "They both have game left, they can help another team."

Wild beat writer Michael Russo of The Athletic reports that Parise and Suter will officially become free agents July 28. Russo tweeted that the Wild will pay each $6.7 million over the next eight years, while freeing up more than $10 million in salary cap space this year. That money will be extremely timely, as the club attempts to sign skilled forwards Kirill Kaprizov and Kevin Fiala to extended deals. A top line center is also a pressing need.

KARE 11's Dave Schwartz says there is another huge aspect of the buyouts: Both Suter and Parise had No Move Clauses in their contracts, meaning the Wild would have to protect them in the upcoming expansion draft. Now that they are no longer with the club, Minnesota can protect two more players from selection by the Seattle Kraken.

Parise and Suter signed historic 13-year deals with the Wild back in 2012. The signings were heralded as "a great day in the history of the Minnesota Wild" by then-general manager Chuck Fletcher. Both made significant contributions during their time in Minnesota, with Parise notching 400 points (199 goals, 201 assists) in 558 regular season games played, and Suter collecting  369 points from the blueline in 656 games over the same time period. He is the Wild's franchise leader in scoring, assists, power-play assists, plus/minus rating, shots on goal and time on ice among defensemen.

But the size of the deals, totaling $98 million apiece, left the team financially hamstrung when it came to acquiring top-flight talent. Guerin has worked hard to remake the roster, but had little wiggle room when it came to signing free agents and extending the contracts of young stars like Kaprizov, Fiala and Joel Erikkson Ek.

The pending buyouts will help in that department, but Parise and Suter will cost the Wild significant salary cap hits for years to come.

Comments / 0

KARE 11

KARE 11

Minneapolis, MN
11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Minneapolis and St. Paul local news

 https://www.kare11.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zach Parise
Person
Kirill Kaprizov
Person
Dave Schwartz
Person
Bill Guerin
Person
Chuck Fletcher
Person
Ryan Suter
Person
Kevin Fiala
Person
Jared Spurgeon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhl Playoffs#Xcel Energy Center#Wild General#The Athletic#The Minnesota Wild
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NHL
News Break
Sports
NHL Teams
Minnesota Wild
News Break
Hockey
Related
NHLhockeybuzz.com

Blues Briefing: Suter or Parise?

In the thick of the NHL's "silly season," new names have hit the availability list. With the news of Minnesota buying out Zach Parise and Ryan Suter's contracts, the upcoming UFA market has two new veterans on the list. Should the Blues have interest in either? Let's dive in... 1....
markerzone.com

WILD TO THROW A PITCH AT JACK EICHEL AFTER PARISE, SUTER BUYOUTS

After the Minnesota Wild announced the buyouts of veterans Zach Parise and Ryan Suter, Darren Dreger of TSN reports that the Wild will indeed make a pitch for Buffalo Sabres' Jack Eichel. The buyouts are supposedly being used to find a top line center this summer. «I believe that the...
hockeybuzz.com

Guerin has his desired new look after buying out Suter and Parise

The Minnesota Wild buyout of Ryan Suter and Zach Parise is their understanding that sometimes you have to yank off the Band-Aid.n. And it’s going to hurt. The Wild will use more than $50 million in cap space for these two players not to play for them over the next four seasons.
hockeybuzz.com

Guerin is Not Playing: Parise AND Suter to be bought out

According to The Atheltic's Michael Russo, Bill Guerin has informed both Zach Parise and Ryan Suter that both will be bought and become free agents on July 28th. Thw move will free up $10.33M this season, while the Wild will be on the hook to pay both Suter and Parise $6.7M over the next eight seasons. The cap hit for each Suter and Parise, will be $2.371M, $6.371M, $7.371M, and $7.31M and then $833,333 for the final four seasons after that.
NHLJanesville Gazette

Jim Souhan: Wild wanted both Zach Parise and Ryan Suter gone

MINNEAPOLIS — The Wild dumped Zach Parise and Ryan Suter so they could protect two other players in the expansion draft? True. The Wild dumped their former franchise players because they wanted to clear salary cap space for the upcoming season? Sure. The Wild cut two players with four years...
NHLhockeywilderness.com

Buying out Zach Parise and Ryan Suter will lead up to Bill Guerin asking Mats Zuccarello to waive his NMC at the expansion draft. Here's why...

Big news as Bill Guerin decided to not only buyout Zach Parise, but Ryan Suter was bought out. They came in together. They're leaving together. Guerin wants no part of the Parise-Suter era involved in a Cup run. He completely cleaned out the locker room and now he's ready to win. This is the big risk we've been waiting for. Guerin has established himself as a winning GM! Now let's get to the expansion draft because we're going to see something unexpected and I believe I peeped it. The Wild were able to get rid of two players who are arguably at the end of their careers. While both can show that they still have a little left in their tanks the new era of the NHL has shown they are no longer big difference makers. Guerin took a big risk and he knows what he's doing. He's taking a chance to put a team together that can withstand the toughness of the playoffs and have a special group of players who can go all the way. Why would Mats Zuccarello be asked to waive his NMC as the Seattle Kraken would be interested at pursing Zuccarello thanks to Kirill Kaprizov making him look like a quality playmaking top line winger. Ron Francis wouldn't mind taking on 3 years of Zuccarello at $6M as he's still showing us he's capable of being a top-6 producer and a veteran presence. Zuccarello and Kaprizov have shown to be a good 1-2 punch, but there's a chance Guerin assembles a better top line and balance as the team has a shot at greatness. With Zuccarello having a resurrecting season this is the PERFECT time to expose him.
NHLbostonhockeynow.com

Bruins NHL Trade, Free Agent Chatter: Eichel, Goalies, Suter, Yandle,

The NHL trade market at the 2021 NHL Draft was one of the craziest in recent years. While the Boston Bruins were involved in plenty of trade discussions, they were not part of the eight trades involving players that were completed by the time the Arizona Coyotes made prospect Samuel Lipkin Mr. Irrelevant with the 223rd and last pick in the draft. However, just because the Bruins didn’t acquire or trade away any players or picks, that doesn’t mean they didn’t set the table for not just trades but also some free agent signings.
NHLPosted by
Information 1000 KSOO

The Zach Parise, Ryan Suter Era of the Minnesota Wild is Over

It was the move that made Minnesota Wild fans believe in a run to a Stanley Cup. Nine years later, the era of Zach Parise and Ryan Suter is over. Michael Russo of The Athletic is reporting that the Minnesota Wild will buy out the contracts of both Parise and Suter. The two will enter the free-agent market with some cash from the Wild still entering their pocket. Russo reports that both will receive $6.75 million over the next eight years, but the move to release them both gives the Wild an extra $10.33 in cap room.
NHLMinneapolis Star Tribune

Wild's big mistake with Zach Parise and Ryan Suter? There wasn't one

The Fourth of July fireworks came without the grand payoff — a parade. That's the Wild's disappointing reality, and in it is a lesson for the Twin Cities sports market: Don't be scared to go for it, even if the outcome fails to deliver the dream envisioned. The Wild executed...
NHLMinneapolis Star Tribune

Wild's dynamic (departing) duo: Zach Parise and Ryan Suter climbed franchise record books

Parise leaves the Wild as one of the most prolific scorers in franchise history, but also a player who showcased a tremendous level of competitiveness while battling several injuries. Maybe the only lingering question around his tenure with the Wild is what would have happened if he had suffered slightly fewer of them. In six of his seven seasons in New Jersey, Parise played either 81 or 82 regular season games, but with the Wild those numbers dipped, as he averaged 62 games per season.
NHLNBC Sports

Parise, Suter could be nice NHL free-agent steals after Wild buyouts

For years (maybe from the minute the ink dried?), it’s been almost impossible to think about Zach Parise and Ryan Suter without thinking about the huge contracts they signed with the Wild. Such terms and dollar amounts made it hard to give them a fair shake. Well, now that the...
NHLskornorth.com

Zulgad: Severance package: Wild GM decides to make it last call for Zach Parise and Ryan Suter

The Wild’s decision to buy out winger Zach Parise on Tuesday morning shouldn’t have surprised anyone. Parise had been a healthy scratch at the end of the regular season and that continued in the opening three games of the Wild’s first-round playoff loss to Vegas. The rocky relationship between player and organization was at the point where a divorce was the only answer and the word was Parise would welcome the opportunity to look for employment elsewhere.
NHLBroad Street Hockey

Bring us Ryan Suter

Nearly ten years after a free agency fiasco of epic proportions, one of the very same players who rejected the Flyers back then has yet again reached the open market. Well, two have, actually. The Minnesota Wild have bought out the contracts of both Zach Parise and Ryan Suter, both...
NHLzonecoverage.com

Can Guerin Improve the Wild's Expansion Draft Dilemma Before the Roster Freeze?

Just speak the words “Expansion Draft” to a Minnesota Wild fan, media person, or member of the front-office personnel, and you’re bound to induce an acute form of heartburn. The Vegas Expansion Draft was not that long ago, and the scab over that wound remains. Imagine if Chuck Fletcher played the draft differently. What if they allowed Vegas to pluck Eric Staal, Jonas Brodin, Matt Dumba, or Marco Scandella? What if the Wild didn’t sweeten the pot with Alex Tuch? Those hypotheticals aren’t going to be answered this time around, either.
NHLzonecoverage.com

The Parise and Suter Buyouts Threaten to Hamstring the Wild's Youth Movement

“Don’t mortgage the future” has been the rallying cry of many a Minnesota Wild fan lately. A tricky Expansion Draft is on the way, and the Wild might have to cut a deal with Seattle? Don’t do it! Can’t mortgage the future! Star center Jack Eichel floating around on the trade market? We better not see you mortgaging that future, Minnesota.
NHLhockeywilderness.com

What the buyouts mean for the expansion draft

The Minnesota Wild shocked the hockey world by buying out the contracts of Zach Parise and Ryan Suter on Tuesday, letting them go free and sign with new teams while this team is left with some massive dead cap hits for the foreseeable future. Financials aside, another team that is...
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Islanders Signing Zach Parise After Buyout Seems Too Obvious

Before acquiring JG Pageau at the 2020 trade deadline, the New York Islanders were very close to swapping Andrew Ladd for Zach Parise. Now, almost two years later a potential reunion once again seems likely, allow me to explain. After the Stanley Cup came to a close, a buyout window...

Comments / 0

Community Policy