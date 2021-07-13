2021 Yamaha MT-07

I never thought I’d pose that question to my wife Kirsten as we rode south on the 101, returning from an overnighter to San Luis Obisbo in California’s central coast. You see, Kirsten is terrified of riding on the back of a motorcycle. More specifically, she’s terrified of riding with me. Maybe it’s because I crashed a ZX-10R into a tree the morning after our second date. Maybe she’s seen one too many wheelie photos of me. Or hundreds too many. Whatever the reason, in our 17 years together she has dared to ride on the pillion only three times. This particular journey is number three.