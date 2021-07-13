2021 Yamaha MT-07

Ah, Jamboree trucks. If you don't know what that it, it's a truck that's completely overbuilt in almost every way except ways that would make it survivable off-road. Or towing. Or as a daily driver. In other words, something that's built more for wow factor than utility. Four Wheeler featured hundreds of them from the late 1970s through mid-1990s. Generally you'd see stuff like chrome axle housings, tilt front ends and hydraulically tilting beds, triple or quad shocks per corner, supercharged big-blocks, and puny little half-ton axles. To a real hardcore off-roader they're the automotive equivalent of a body builder that injects synthol directly into their upper body and leaves their legs pencil thin.
