Calhoun County, MI

Special Weather Statement issued for Calhoun, Clinton, Eaton, Ingham, Jackson by NWS

weather.gov
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-13 14:26:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-13 15:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Calhoun; Clinton; Eaton; Ingham; Jackson A LINE OF THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT CALHOUN...NORTHWESTERN JACKSON...INGHAM...SOUTHEASTERN CLINTON AND EASTERN EATON COUNTIES At 224 PM EDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Grand Ledge to 7 miles southwest of Eaton Rapids to near Marshall to 6 miles northwest of Colon. Movement was east at 20 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph along with torrential downpours and ponding of water on roads are possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Lansing... Charlotte... Albion Mason... Marshall... Eaton Rapids East Lansing... Grand Ledge... Williamston Potterville... Leslie... Homer Union City... Burlington... Edgemont Park Aurelius... Onondaga... Marengo Bunker Hill... Brookfield If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

