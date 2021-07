The Bee Gees were honored with a number of nominations at the 2021 Emmys for the 2020 Frank Marshall documentary titled The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart. “Like so many people around the world, I’ve loved the Bee Gees’ music all my life,” said Marshall about the film. “But it wasn’t until I did my first interview with Barry, almost three years ago, that I began to discover their uncanny creative instincts, their musical gifts, their humor, and the brotherhood and family that made them so unique. It’s been such an honor to be involved in this movie and celebrate the massive impact the Bee Gees have had on popular music.” The film was honored with the following awards: Outstanding Directing For A Documentary/Nonfiction Program; Outstanding Picture Editing For A Nonfiction Program; Outstanding Documentary Or Nonfiction Special; Outstanding Sound Editing For A Nonfiction Or Reality Program (Single Or Multi-Camera); Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Nonfiction Or Reality Program (Single Or Multi-Camera); Outstanding Writing For A Nonfiction Program.