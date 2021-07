Jessica Studer has some big news to tell twin sister Jen — or at least she thinks she might. The Married at First Sight star reveals in PopCulture's exclusive sneak peek of Couples Cam that she and her husband Austin Hurd might be further along in their plan to start a family than they initially thought. While Austin is off on a bachelor party weekend, Jess invites her sister over for a girls' night, and it's then that she shares what could potentially change their lives forever.