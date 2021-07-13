MCR Purchases Five Marriott and Hilton Hotels for $94 Million
NEW YORK – July 13, 2021 – High five! MCR, the country’s 4th-largest hotel owner-operator, has acquired a quintet of premium-branded hotels in Texas and Washington. Totaling 674 rooms, the five hotels are situated in some of the highest growing metropolitan regions in the United States, including the aerospace hub of Renton, Washington (which has pumped out 14,500 Boeing airplanes!), Dallas’s Telecom Corridor and Houston’s Energy Corridor. The portfolio includes four Marriotts and one Hilton. MCR purchased the five hotels for $94 million.www.hotel-online.com
