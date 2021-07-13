Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

MCR Purchases Five Marriott and Hilton Hotels for $94 Million

Hotel Online
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK – July 13, 2021 – High five! MCR, the country’s 4th-largest hotel owner-operator, has acquired a quintet of premium-branded hotels in Texas and Washington. Totaling 674 rooms, the five hotels are situated in some of the highest growing metropolitan regions in the United States, including the aerospace hub of Renton, Washington (which has pumped out 14,500 Boeing airplanes!), Dallas’s Telecom Corridor and Houston’s Energy Corridor. The portfolio includes four Marriotts and one Hilton. MCR purchased the five hotels for $94 million.

www.hotel-online.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Business
City
Hilton, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hilton Hotels#Marriott Hotels#Marriott International#Mcr#State Farm Insurance#At T#Courtyard#The Wood Group#Bp America#Texas Children#Houston Methodist#American#The Hampton Inn Suites
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Verizon
News Break
Boeing
News Break
Starbucks
Related
Wyoming StatePosted by
The Hill

Former Wyoming senator Mike Enzi dies after bicycle accident

Former Sen. Mike Enzi (R-Wy.) died after sustaining serious injuries from a bicycle accident on Friday, his family said late Monday. Enzi, 77, was known as one of the more conservative lawmakers during his time on Capitol Hill, where he served for four terms in the Senate before retiring late last year. The senator served as chair of the Senate Budget Committee and Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee.
POTUSReuters

Biden, Kadhimi seal agreement to end U.S. combat mission in Iraq

WASHINGTON, July 26 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden and Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi sealed an agreement on Monday formally ending the U.S. combat mission in Iraq by the end of 2021, but U.S. forces will still operate there in an advisory role. The agreement comes at a politically...
California StatePosted by
The Hill

Former Sen. Barbara Boxer attacked in California

Former Sen. Barbara Boxer (D-Calif.) was attacked in Oakland, Calif., on Monday but not seriously injured, according to a statement on her official Twitter account. Boxer, 80, was allegedly pushed in the back by an assailant who stole her cellphone before jumping into a waiting car, according to her statement.

Comments / 0

Community Policy