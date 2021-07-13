Cancel
Cannes Review: Ryusuke Hamaguchi Delivers Again with Soothing Murakami Epic Drive My Car

By Rory O'Connor
thefilmstage.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt seemed inevitable that Haruki Murakami’s prose would find a way into the films of Ryusuke Hamaguchi. The director returns with Drive My Car, based on Murakami’s novella of the same name—the story of a writer who finds solace in the company of the young woman driving his car. It’s a graceful, aching film that sculpts and stretches Murakami’s story into an enchanting three-hour epic (my, do the minutes fly by) about trauma and mourning, shared solitude, and the possibility of moving on. The narrative also doubles as a lovely ode to the car itself, and the strange ways that people open up when cocooned inside them.

