Madison County, NY

Special Weather Statement issued for Madison, Onondaga by NWS

weather.gov
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-13 13:35:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-13 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Madison; Onondaga A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT WEST CENTRAL MADISON AND SOUTHEASTERN ONONDAGA COUNTIES At 225 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Fabius, or 15 miles southeast of Syracuse, moving northeast at 15 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Pompey, Chittenango, Manlius, Cazenovia, Nelson, Fabius, Watervale, Apulia, Oran and Chittenango Falls State Park. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

alerts.weather.gov

