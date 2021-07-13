Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minnesota State

IHG Launches Dual-Branded EVEN Hotel and Staybridge Suites Rochester – St. Mary’s Area in Minnesota

Hotel Online
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHome of the world-famous Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Minn. now has two new hotel options for travelers to the Upper Midwest. The wellness-based EVEN Hotels and Staybridge Suites, an upscale extended-stay option, come together into one IHG Hotels & Resorts dual-branded property, located just steps away from the St. Mary’s hospital campus, Mayo’s Gonda building, and downtown Rochester, making them ideal choices for medical, business, and leisure guests.

www.hotel-online.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, MN
Rochester, MN
Lifestyle
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
State
Minnesota State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Mary
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Even Hotels#Ihg#Responsible Travel#Mayo Clinic#Even Hotels#Ekn Development#Hotel Rochester#Cork Kale#Global Marketing#Mainstream Brands
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Related
Wyoming StatePosted by
The Hill

Former Wyoming senator Mike Enzi dies after bicycle accident

Former Sen. Mike Enzi (R-Wy.) died after sustaining serious injuries from a bicycle accident on Friday, his family said late Monday. Enzi, 77, was known as one of the more conservative lawmakers during his time on Capitol Hill, where he served for four terms in the Senate before retiring late last year. The senator served as chair of the Senate Budget Committee and Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee.
POTUSReuters

Biden, Kadhimi seal agreement to end U.S. combat mission in Iraq

WASHINGTON, July 26 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden and Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi sealed an agreement on Monday formally ending the U.S. combat mission in Iraq by the end of 2021, but U.S. forces will still operate there in an advisory role. The agreement comes at a politically...
California StatePosted by
The Hill

Former Sen. Barbara Boxer attacked in California

Former Sen. Barbara Boxer (D-Calif.) was attacked in Oakland, Calif., on Monday but not seriously injured, according to a statement on her official Twitter account. Boxer, 80, was allegedly pushed in the back by an assailant who stole her cellphone before jumping into a waiting car, according to her statement.

Comments / 0

Community Policy