IHG Launches Dual-Branded EVEN Hotel and Staybridge Suites Rochester – St. Mary’s Area in Minnesota
Home of the world-famous Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Minn. now has two new hotel options for travelers to the Upper Midwest. The wellness-based EVEN Hotels and Staybridge Suites, an upscale extended-stay option, come together into one IHG Hotels & Resorts dual-branded property, located just steps away from the St. Mary's hospital campus, Mayo's Gonda building, and downtown Rochester, making them ideal choices for medical, business, and leisure guests.
