Q : What Is Revenue Management?

Hotels have lost several months of revenue; the rebound is slower than initially expected and increasing the average daily rate (ADR) is a common challenge. So, there is heightened awareness in our industry on just how important it is to make the most of every booking. At ROOMDEX, we’ve been talking a lot about the revenue lift from automated room upgrade sales. But we don’t want you to leave any money on the table, so today we look at 3 guest services that can be offered and booked through automation and which will help support your revenue recovery efforts.