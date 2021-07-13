Cancel
Britney Spears Is Reportedly “Happy” Her Co-Conservator Jodi Montgomery “Is Pushing Back Against” Her Father

By Emily Kirkpatric k
Vanity Fair
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBritney Spears is apparently feeling hopeful again about the possibility of her conservatorship being substantially changed to address her many concerns, thanks to her co-conservator Jodi Montgomery, who is advocating for Spears’s wishes against her father, Jamie Spears. According to a source “close to the Spears family” who spoke to...

CelebritiesOk Magazine

Kevin Federline Breaks Silence On Ex Britney Spears' Conservatorship, Says He Wants Baby Mama To Be 'Healthy And Happy': Lawyer

Kevin Federline has broken his silence regarding his thoughts on ex-wife and baby mama Britney Spears' controversial conservatorship after she begged the court last week to be released from the control of her father and conservator, Jamie Spears. Article continues below advertisement. In light of the "Lucky" singer's jaw-dropping speech...
NFLPopculture

Miley Cyrus Shows Support for Britney Spears During 'Party in the USA' Performance

Miley Cyrus showed her support for Britney Spears this weekend during a Fourth of July performance at Resorts World Las Vegas in Las Vegas, shouting out the #FreeBritney movement while singing her hit "Party in the U.S.A." After Cyrus sang the lyrics, "And a Britney song was on," she yelled, "Free Britney! Free free free free Britney!"
CelebritiesPosted by
StyleCaster

Britney Spears’ Ex-Husband Just Revealed if He’s Open to a ‘Change’ in Their ‘Custody Order’ After Her Court Hearing

The wait is finally over for fans who have been anticipating Kevin Federline’s response to Britney Spears’ court hearing. Spears’ ex-husband shared a statement via his attorney, Mark Vincent Kaplan, addressing the pop singer’s conservatorship for the first time since her speech. In his statement on behalf of her ex-husband,...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Christina Aguilera Calls Britney Spears’ Conservatorship “Unacceptable”

Fellow 2000s pop icon and Mickey Mouse Club alum Christina Aguilera is throwing her support behind Britney Spears. In a lengthy series of tweets posted on Monday, the “Beautiful” singer responded to Spears’ plea to end her conservatorship in court the previous week. “These past few days I’ve been thinking about Britney and everything she is going through. It is unacceptable that any woman, or human, wanting to be in control of their own destiny might not be allowed to live life as they wish,” Aguilera wrote alongside an image of the two in earlier years. “To be silenced, ignored, bullied or denied support by those ‘close’ to you is the most depleting, devastating and demeaning thing imaginable. The harmful mental and emotional damage this can take on a human spirit is nothing to be taken lightly.”
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Britney Spears’ sister breaks down and says she doesn’t rely on the pop singer to pay her bills

Jamie Lynn Spears, the younger sister of pop icon Britney Spears, is breaking her silence after her sister said she wants to end the “abusive” conservatorship that she’s been in for the past 13 years.Jamie had received a heavy amount of backlash from Britney fans for staying relatively silent on the series of events. Some even claimed that she was taking from her sisters $60m fortune.But on Monday, Jamie took to her Instagram Story to clear the air.The former Zoey 101 actress said that she has only “loved, adores, and supported her big sister” and has nothing to “gain or...
CelebritiesPosted by
extratv

Britney Spears’ Brother-in-Law Jamie Watson Speaks Out

Last week, Britney Spears testified against her conservatorship. During her 20-minute testimony, Spears slammed her dad Jamie for his involvement in the conservatorship. Jamie is the co-conservator, alongside Bessemer Trust, of his pop star daughter’s estate. He has denied any wrongdoing. Britney also expressed her displeasure with her family, who...
Relationshipscrossroadstoday.com

Britney Spears’ boyfriend wants marriage and kids

Britney Spears’ boyfriend is “ready for marriage and kids” with the singer. The 39-year-old singer – who has 15-year-old Sean Preston and 14-year-old Jayden with her ex-husband Kevin Federline – recently said in court during her conservatorship hearing that she wants to tie the knot and have more children, and it has now been claimed that her boyfriend Sam Asghari is also on board with the idea.
CelebritiesVanity Fair

Zsa Zsa Gabor Is Finally Buried Five Years After Her Death

Five years after her death, Zsa Zsa Gabor’s ashes got to go for one last first class joy ride befitting the late actress’s high-flying life. Before being brought to their final burial site in Hungary on Tuesday, the glamorous socialite’s ashes were flown first class on a multi-stop international flight complete with champagne and caviar. Gabor’s ninth and final husband, Frédéric Prinz von Anhalt told Reuters of the trip, “She was first class, she had her own seat and she had her passport, everything there. It was her last trip, she always used to go first class. She had her Champagne, caviar.” Von Anhalt, who was married to the star from 1986 until she died at age 99 in 2016, was tasked with accompanying her urn on the transatlantic flight, carrying three-quarters of his late wife’s ashes from Los Angeles—where one-quarter of her remains—to London, then Germany, before ultimately bringing her to her final resting place in Budapest.
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Britney Spears May Want Out Of Her Conservatorship, But Now Dad Jamie And Her Conservator Are Fighting It Out In Court

The legal battle over Britney Spears’ conservatorship has been in hyperdrive for months since Hulu aired the Framing Britney Spears documentary. Her fans and fellow celebrities, like Christina Aguilera and Madonna, have rallied to support the end of the conservatorship that Spears herself has deemed “abusive.” Meanwhile, her dad Jamie Spears and the other co-conservator involved are fighting over expenses in court.
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

Britney Spears' Mother Lynne Spears Speaks Out About Singer's Conservatorship

Watch: Britney Spears Feels "Hopeful" After Conservatorship Hearing. Britney Spears' mother Lynne Spears has spoken out about her daughter's recent turmoil. With a whisper. Lynne, 66, spoke to The New Yorker by phone about her daughter in comments published more than a week after the 39-year-old singer said in a June 23 court testimony that she wanted to end what she called her "abusive" 13-year conservatorship, largely controlled by the star's father and Lynne's ex-husband, Jamie Spears.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

What Did Britney Spears Post On Instagram After Crying In Court?

Britney Spears got emotional during her conservatorship hearing on July 14. The "Toxic" singer did not hold back while speaking out about how dire her circumstances are, and she indicated that she's ready to fight back. At one point, a tearful Britney accused those responsible for her conservatorship of threatening...
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mirror

Britney Spears looks downcast in LA as she's spotted for first time since Instagram rant

Britney Spears has been spotted out and about in LA with her boyfriend Sam Asghari following her social media rant where she hit out at her father and sister. The 39-year-old Toxic hitmaker looked downcast as she drove her white Mercedes through the streets of LA as her boyfriend Sam accompanied her in the passenger seat, while Britney’s bodyguard also sat in the back of the car.
CelebritiesVanity Fair

Britney Spears Reportedly Has a New Lawyer

After her court-appointed attorney Samuel D. Ingham III’s sudden resignation last week, Britney Spears has reportedly chosen her own representation in her ongoing conservatorship case. On Saturday, TMZ first reported that the pop star had been in discussions with prominent Hollywood lawyer Mathew Rosengart of law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP,...
CelebritiesHuffingtonPost

Britney Spears Can Choose Her Own Attorney To Take On Conservator Case

Britney Spears has been permitted to choose a new attorney in her ongoing battle to end her conservatorship, marking the first time the pop star has had a say in her own legal representation since the arrangement was formed in 2008. Spears’ court-appointed lawyer, Samuel Ingham, had already formally requested...

